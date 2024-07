Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice (ACJ) R. Mahadevan on Saturday granted permission for an urgent hearing of a plea seeking permission to bury the body of murdered Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) State president K. Armstrong within the party office premises in Chennai. The ACJ asked the lawyers concerned to approach the roster judge for the hearing of the case on Sunday.

