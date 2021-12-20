Special health camps for cattle inaugurated

ARUPPUKOTTAI

20 December 2021 21:54 IST

The first of the 220 special health and awareness camps for cattle planned in the district was held at Kullur Santhai on Monday.

Inaugurating the camp, Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said the camps would be held across the 11 blocks of the district till March 2022. All kinds of cattle diseases would be treated at the camps.

De-worming, vaccination, castration, artificial insemination, pregnancy diagnosis and other preventive measures for maintenance of cattle health would be taken up at the camps. Three farmers would be selected for their best practices in cattle rearing and prizes would be distributed to owners of three best heifers, he said.

The Collector also distributed fodder to 55 farmers and mineral mixture to cattle farmers.

Regional Joint Director (Animal Husbandry) Ravichandran and Deputy Director Kovilraja were present.