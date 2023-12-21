Special health camp organised for journalists

December 21, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

Over 150 mediapersons benefited from a special medical camp held by the Health Department, in association with Apollo Hospital, on Wednesday.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian and Tamil Development, Information and Publicity Minister M.P. Saminathan inaugurated the special camp held at Kalaivanar Arangam. Mr. Subramanian said a team of 10 healthcare professionals, including dentists and ophthalmologists, examined the beneficiaries of the camp. The hospital would attend to those requiring higher order treatment, he said.

On the camps in rain-affected districts, the Minister said 190 mobile medical units were deployed, including 66 units in Thoothukudi; 32 in Kanyakumari; 57 in Tirunelveli and 35 in Tenkasi. Each unit conducts around 400 health camps.

As of Wednesday, a total of 1,489 health camps have been organised in the four rain-affected districts. A total of 28,792 persons benefited from the camps. While 340 persons had been diagnosed with fever, 572 persons had cough and cold, the Minister said.

