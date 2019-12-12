Special handbook on scholarship distributed

The special guidance handbook for students applying for the National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme was distributed by Tirupattur District Collector M.P. Sivanarul on Wednesday.

Students from government, government aided, panchayat, municipal schools, who are in Class 8, will take the examination on December 15 at the select centres for which hall tickets will be downloaded by the school level and handed over to them by their respective heads of the schools.

Those who clear this exam would get ₹500 a month into their bank accounts from the academic year starting from Class 9 to 12. Thus, a student would get ₹6,000 a year as education scholarship to pursue their studies. There are about 6,500 students take this examinations annually. To enhance their learning abilities to tackle this examinations the School Education department has taken a number of steps, including conduct of special coaching classes for students at school levels. Teachers from Tirupattur had worked to create this handbook to guide the students who take up the examination this Sunday.

Mr. Sivanarul launched the distribution of the guidance handbook at Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Tirupattur in the presence of Tirupattur Sub-Collector, Vandana Garg, District Education Officer, Manimegalai, and NMMSS co-ordinator Shenbagavalli.