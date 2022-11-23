Special fund of ₹2,200 crore to spruce up urban roads

November 23, 2022 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government has issued orders for creating a special fund of ₹2,200 crore for road development in urban areas across the State.

To that end, the government will release ₹550 crore a year for four financial years, starting from 2022-23.

The G.O. issued by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department was in line with the announcement made by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the Assembly that funds will be allocated for improving 4,600 km of roads.

“The roads should be laid after removing the existing surface through the milling process, so that the road level is maintained. Wherever milling is not required, the reasons should be recorded in writing by the competent authority while according technical sanction,” it said.

Priority is to be accorded to roads that were damaged due to underground sewerage and water supply schemes and natural disasters, among other factors.

The Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (TUFIDCO) has been named as the nodal agency for the administration of the fund.

The roads under the control of the Greater Chennai Corporation, the Commissioner of Town Panchayats and the Director of Municipal Administration will be improved under the scheme.

In addition to the special fund, ₹3,613 crore is to be spent under existing schemes such as ‘Singara Chennai 2.0’, ‘Kalaignar Nagarpura Mempattu Thittam’, NABARD Project Financial Assistance, Member of Legislative Assembly Constituency Development Scheme, Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme, ‘Namakku Naame Thittam’ and Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Project.

