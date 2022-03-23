Special entry for VIPs should not infringe on right of equality to devotees: HC

Special entry for VIPs should not result in infringement of the right of equality to devotees / general public waiting for darshan, observed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court while passing a series of directions for the proper maintenance of the Subramaniya Swamy Temple in Tiruchendur, Thoothukudi district.

Justice S.M. Subramaniam observed people are frustrated with VIP culture more specifically in closed premises like temples as the devotees are made to suffer on account of the special darshan for VIPs and other important persons. The temple administration is duty bound to ensure that VIP darshan is provided without causing any inconvenience to the public, he said.

There are frequent allegations from the public that pujaris and ‘Thiru Sudhanthirargal’ stand inside the temple and use abusive language against the devotees and staff members deployed. In the event of any such incident, the police officials must institute appropriate action by following the procedures as contemplated under law.

The judge said there cannot be any discrimination as VIPs also come to temple for darshan as devotees. “God alone is VIP. If any VIP causes any inconvenience to the public devotees, then such VIP is committing religious sin, which will not be forgiven by God,” he said.

There can be no argument that some people deserve special darshan. However, such treatment is reserved only for special offices which the person holds, but not for the individual per se. The list of VIPs notified by the Central and the State Governments must be maintained by the temple administration and the protocol provided for such VIPs alone are to be allowed by the temple administration.

Further, the judge observed that the VIP entry must be restricted only to VIPs and their family members and not to their relatives. The VIPs may be accompanied by the security guards deputed along them. However, it is made clear that staff members and other departmental personnel must be allowed to have darshan only through the paid queue or the free darshan queue along with other devotees.

It is made clear that the public servants from various government departments, who all are not falling under the category of VIP, or any other person, devotees or donors shall not be allowed to have special darshan by creating a separate queue system or along with VIP in the temple. Special Darshan should be provided only for 10 minutes and the crowd in front of the deity should also be regulated in such a manner without causing any inconvenience to the devotees.

The practice prevailing in the subject temple is that VIPs, their relatives, various government department staffs, even various department staffs are permitted to sit longer in front of the deity thereby, depriving the devotees / general public from getting public darshan. The entire system now being in practice must be abolished forthwith and all such persons must be allowed to have darshan either through paid queue or through the queue maintained for free darshan, the judge said.

The court directed the Executive Officer to keep an adequate number of dustbins / garbage bins both inside and outside the temple premises with adequate sign boards. The temple premises in entirety must be maintained properly and cleaned regularly.

The seashore area and the naali kinaru should be maintained properly and cleaned regularly. Adequate hygiene facilities must be provided to the devotees for changing dresses. Number of toilets should be increased, if necessary, considering the crowd visiting the temple. The roads and streets falling under the control of Tiruchendur Municipality should be maintained cleanly and neatly and the garbage should be removed on a day-to-day basis.

Adequate drinking water units should be provided. The temple administration should ensure the quality of Annadhanam served to the devotees. The cottages and rooms belonging to the temple administration should be maintained cleanly at all times. The special entry passes or other passes issued by the temple administration shall not be allowed to be misused by any person including temple employees, police personnel who are deployed inside the temple and other government department employees. In the event of any such misuse, appropriate action should be taken, the court directed.

The court directed that around 40 Armed Reserve Police personnel should be deployed at the temple premises and if necessary the strength may be increased. The case was posted to April 18 for reporting compliance.