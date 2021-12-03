Special drive to verify IGST refund

CHENNAI

03 December 2021 23:03 IST

It is conducted as part of a trade facilitation from Dec. 6

The Principal Chief Commissioner of GST and Central Excise, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Zone is organising a special fortnightly drive from December 6 to 17 on Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) refund.

It is aimed at completing all the pending verification with regard to IGST refund as part of a trade facilitation process. According to a press release, taxpayers will be able to directly meet with senior officials, without any appointment, between December 14 and 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

