Special drive to give second jabs to the elderly

CHENNAI

08 August 2021 01:30 IST

Only 13% senior citizens fully vaccinated in State

With only 13% of senior citizens fully vaccinated in the State, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine is all set to conduct a special drive from Sunday to focus on second-dose coverage for the 60-plus population in all districts. An exclusive session to administrate the second dose will be held every Sunday in designated centres.

According to the directorate, the State’s 60-plus population stands at 86,28,324. As of Friday, 33% senior citizens — 28,46,836 people — have received their first dose. Only 13% senior citizens — 11,54,077 people — have received the second dose as well.

The Chennai health unit district (HUD) accounted for the highest percentage of fully vaccinated senior citizens, at 35%. Of Chennai’s total 60-plus population of 8,27,121, as many as 2,87,583 people have received both doses. The city had achieved 60% coverage in administrating the first dose to senior citizens.

In the Nilgiris HUD, 68% senior citizens have received at least one dose — 59,824 of the total 87,945 people have received their first dose. Some 30% senior citizens are fully vaccinated in the HUD. In Coimbatore, 21% senior citizens have been fully vaccinated.

Ariyalur, Cheyyar, Karur, Ranipet, Tirunelveli and Villupuram are among the HUDs that account for less than 20% coverage in the administration of the first dose.

The percentage of fully vaccinated senior citizens remain under 20% in 43 HUDs.

The DPH has instructed all deputy directors of health services to conduct exclusive sessions for the administration of the second dose to the 60-plus population, every Sunday, in already identified government COVID-19 vaccination centres. They should ensure that the remaining centres function as usual for both the first and the second dose.