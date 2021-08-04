Special DGP summoned by court in Villupuram

The Madras High Court has given time till Dec. 20 to conclude trial

The chief judicial magistrate (CJM) court in Villupuram on Tuesday summoned Special Director General of Police Rajesh Das (currently under suspension) to appear before it on August 9 to face trial in the case pertaining to the sexual harassment of a woman Superintendent of Police.

HC direction

The Madras High Court had on Monday directed the Villupuram CJM to conclude by December 20 the trial against the Special DGP on charges of sexually harassing the woman SP in February this year and also against Superintendent of Police D. Kannan (since suspended) on the charge of waylaying the latter when she was on the way to lodge a complaint.

The summons for the Special DGP come barely four days after the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) filed a 400-page chargesheet in a local court here.

On February 27, the CB-CID registered an FIR against the former Special DGP under sections 354 A (sexual harassment), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), and 506 (1) criminal intimidation of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, 2002.

The then Chengalpattu Superintendent of Police was also named in the FIR for stopping the woman police officer while she was proceeding to Chennai to lodge a complaint against the senior officer.