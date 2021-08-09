Sexual harassment case: Charge sheet served to Special DGP, SP

The Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Villupuram on Monday served copies of the charge sheet to Special Director General of Police Rajesh Das (now under suspension) in connection with the case pertaining to the sexual harassment of a woman Superintendent of Police in February this year.

The court also served the copies to Superintendent of Police D. Kannan (since suspended) on charge of waylaying the officer when she was on the way to lodge a complaint.

According to prosecution, as per the summons of the court, the duo appeared before the CJM S. Gopinathan.

The court served the charge-sheet filed by the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) and the First Information Report.

After serving the papers, the court adjourned the matter to August 16.

In February 27, the CB-CID registered an FIR against the former Special DGP under sections 354 A (sexual harassment), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), and 506 (1) criminal intimidation of the Indian Penal Code, and section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, 2002.

The then Chengalpattu Superintendent of Police was also named in the FIR for stopping the woman police officer while she was proceeding to Chennai to lodge a complaint against the senior officer.