Special COVID-19 vaccination camp for Narikuravas held in Villupuram

As many as 384 residents were vaccinated

The Villupuram district administration, in association with the Society for Community Organisation and People’s Empowerment (SCOPE), a non-governmental organisation, organised a special COVID-19 vaccination camp for residents of the Narikurava colony under the Villupuram municipal limits on Friday.

Municipal Commissioner Surender Shah said that as many as 384 residents of the Narikurava colony in Ward number 26 in the municipality were vaccinated during the special drive.

According to Collector D. Mohan, a majority of the residents in the colony were initially hesitant to take the vaccine shots. The residents were identified during the enumeration of eligible persons for the vaccine drive organised by the municipality. The camp started in the morning and after a lot of persuasion, they agreed to get vaccinated. The administration also distributed a safety kit worth ₹1,000 each consisting of face masks, sanitisers and other essentials to each family.

Mr. Shah said that around 60 per cent of the population in the age group of 18 to 45 and 109 percent in the 45-55 age group in all the 42 wards had been vaccinated during the door-to-door vaccination camp so far. The drive, which began two weeks ago, was organised as part of the Health Department’s push for 100% coverage for the population of Villupuram municipality.