Special cover on Kancheepuram silk released

CHENNAI

13 May 2021 23:36 IST

The Department of Posts, Tamilnadu Circle, has released a special cover with special cancellation on “Kancheepuram Silk”.

A press release said the Kancheepuram silk was granted ‘Geographical Indication’ by the Government of India in 2005-2006. The special cover has a silk patch weaved at Kancheepuram embedded on it.

J. Charukesi, Postmaster General (Mails and Business Development), Tamilnadu Circle, released the cover on Wednesday. Sumathi Ravichandran, Postmaster General, Chennai City Region, was present.

The special cover is priced ₹50 and can be purchased from the philatelic bureaus in the State.