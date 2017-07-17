Tamil Nadu

Special court to hear EC bribery case on July 25

Charge sheet to be studied that day

A special court here on Monday deferred to July 25 consideration of the charge sheet in the case of alleged attempt to bribe certain officials of the Election Commission for allotment of ‘two leaves’ symbol to the AIADMK (Amma).

Special Judge Poonam Chaudhry listed the case for July 25 to check whether the documents filed along with the charge sheet are complete and consider the probe report.

The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch last Friday chargesheeted Sukesh Chandrashekhar, alleged middle man in the case, and three others. It had also informed the court that it would file a supplementary charge sheet against T.T.V. Dhinakaran, general secretary of the Amma faction, and the remaining accused after completing the probe against them.

While the police said in the 701-page probe report that analysis of conversations between Dhinakaran and Chandrashekhar indicated that the money recovered from the latter was sent by Dhinakaran through unaccounted channels with the help of other accused, the details of the money were not provided.

Printable version | May 11, 2020 1:49:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/special-court-to-hear-ec-bribery-case-on-july-25/article19297514.ece

