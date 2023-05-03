Vengaivayal case | Pudukottai Special Court orders DNA tests on 10 more persons 

May 03, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated May 04, 2023 01:08 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Special Court for Exclusive Trial of Cases Registered under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Pudukottai has issued an order to collect blood samples from 10 more persons to conduct DNA tests, in connection with the incident at Vengaivayal village in the district, in which human faeces were mixed in an overhead tank that supplied water to Scheduled Caste residents.

The order was issued based on a requisition filed by the CB-CID probing the incident. Blood samples are to be collected from 10 more persons who are inhabitants of Vengaivayal and Eraiyur villages.

The court earlier ordered to collect blood samples from 11 persons, and only three of them turned up for the DNA tests.

