Special court for SC/ST cases opened

A special court for the exclusive trial of cases booked under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act of 1989 was inaugurated inside the Combined Court Complex in Tiruvannamalai by Justice D. Krishnakumar, Judge, Madras High Court, on Sunday.

Mr. Justice Krishnakumar inaugurated a District Munsif-cum-Judicial Magistrate Court in Kalasapakkam, 38 km from here.

In his address, he sought the cooperation of lawyers and court staff in upholding the dignity of the courts and law of the nation.

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Sevvoor S. Ramachandran said these two courts were announced by party leader Jayalalithaa in 2009-10 and this “Special court to handle SC/ST cases” initiative would help people from the two communities to get justice.

District Collector K.S. Kandasamy, Tiruvannamalai Superintendent of Police M.R. Sibi Chakravarthi and Principal District and Sessions Judge C. Thirumagal, Chief Judicial Magistrate R. Shankar and Tiruvannamalai MP C. N. AnnaduraiMLAs V. Panneerselvam (Kalasapakkam), K.V. Sekaran (Polur) and Dusi K. Mohan (Cheyyar), Tiruvannamalai Bar Association president V. Ramakrishnan and Polur Bar Association president R. Sasikumar were present.