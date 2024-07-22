Special category counselling for engineering seats to commence today

The single-window counselling system for engineering seats in colleges affiliated to Anna University will commence on Monday.

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions Committee 2024 of the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) will launch counselling for candidates registered under the preferential reservation for students from government schools on Monday at 10 a.m. Students who studied in government schools in the State from Class VI to XII are eligible for the reservation. Of the 36,532 candidates who applied, 32,233 were found eligible. Among them, 31,788 are from the general stream and 435 are from vocational stream. A total of 15,428 boys; 16,793 girls, and two transpersons have applied.

In the academic year 2023-24, of the 15,445 candidates who had applied under the category 10,081 had been admitted. The committee will also commence counselling for differently abled candidates, eminent sportspersons and wards of ex-servicemen.

A total of 111 candidates from government have been declared eligible to participate under the differently abled category for 664 seats. For 38 seats in the sports category as many as 282 candidates have been found eligible. Similarly, for 11 candidates are eligible for an equal number of seats in the ex-servicemen category.