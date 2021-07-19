Special camps to vaccinate the disabled

KALLAKURICHI

19 July 2021 00:10 IST

The district administration will conduct special camps on Monday to vaccinate differently-abled persons.

According to Collector P.N. Sridhar, the camps will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at taluk offices in Kallakurichi, Sankarapuram, Tirukovilur, Chinna Salem, Ulundurpet, Kalvarayan hills, town panchayat offices, government hospitals and primary health centres across the district.

For those who cannot move out of their homes, arrangements have been made to vaccinate them at their place of stay. They can register their names by calling the COVID control room at 04151 220000.

Advertising

Advertising