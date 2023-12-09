ADVERTISEMENT

Special camps to re-issue documents damaged in flood

December 09, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has announced special camps to re-issue government documents, including ration cards, Aadhaar cards, voter identity cards, birth and death certificates, community certificates, school and degree certificates that were damaged in the flood.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin said the certificates would be issued without collecting any fee. The camps in Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu districts will be launched at the taluks on December 11. In Chennai, the camps will be functional from December 12.

The schedule of the camps would be announced by the District Collectors. The government would also organise e-sevai centres.

