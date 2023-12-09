HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Special camps to re-issue documents damaged in flood

December 09, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has announced special camps to re-issue government documents, including ration cards, Aadhaar cards, voter identity cards, birth and death certificates, community certificates, school and degree certificates that were damaged in the flood.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin said the certificates would be issued without collecting any fee. The camps in Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu districts will be launched at the taluks on December 11. In Chennai, the camps will be functional from December 12.

The schedule of the camps would be announced by the District Collectors. The government would also organise e-sevai centres.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.