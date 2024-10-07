Special camps to issue Aadhaar and other essential identity cards for residents of Kalvarayan Hills

The district administration will hold special camps at the Kalvarayan Hills in Kallakurichi district from October 7 to 10 to issue Aadhaar, ration and other essential identity cards to the residents.

According to Collector M.S. Prasanth, the special camps would be held at the taluk office in Kalvarayan hills between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Arrangements have been made to issue Aadhaar, caste certificate, electors identity card, family ration card, health insurance card and birth certificate to the residents.

