A special campaign for pensioners of the Defence Accounts Department for grievances redressal will be held between August 5 and September 15. The campaign was inaugurated today by Controller of Defence Accounts, Chennai, T. Jayaseelan. Over 50 pensioners attended the event. A cheque worth ₹2.66 lakh towards pension arrears was handed over to family pensioner Sampoornam at the event, a press release said.