A special grievance redressal camp will be organised by the District Administration at the Collectorate on June 21 to issue new identity cards for transgenders and to carry out changes in the identity cards that were already issued to them.

According to a press release, new identity cards would be issued to members and corrections would also be carried out in Aadhaar and electoral photo identity cards of those members who complained of errors.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.