Special camp organised for transgenders in Kallakuruchi

Over 100 transgenders from various parts of the district participated in a special camp organised by the district Administration here on Tuesday to assist them in getting essential identity cards.

According to a press release, the camp was held at the Collectorate where officials from the Departments of Revenue, Social Welfare and Civil Supplies were present.

According to Collector P.N. Sridhar, the camp was held to ensure the inclusion of transgenders in various welfare schemes of the government and to empower them to lead a dignified life. The camp eased out the process of obtaining and making corrections in Smart card, Aadhaar card, and Third Gender identity cards.

Officials at the camp also received grievance petitions seeking old age pension and financial assistance for the construction of houses. The petitions received in the special camp have been forwarded to the concerned line departments for necessary action, Mr. Sridhar said.

The Collector said identity cards would be issued to all eligible applicants and that it would help them to make use of various government welfare schemes. He urged them to pursue higher education and excel in various fields including government services.

District Social Welfare Officer S. Deepika, Deputy Collector (Social Security Scheme) A. Rajamani, and District Supply Officer P. Shirley Angela and officials of various line departments participated.