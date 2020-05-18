Special buses operated for employees of Tirupattur’s government offices

TIRUPATTUR

18 May 2020 18:14 IST

TNSTC has been instructed to operate one bus each in the morning and evening to Vellore, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri.

As many as six buses for government employees were operated from Tirupattur to Vellore, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri.

“We expect a similar kind of services in the coming days and increase in frequency will be considered, depending on requirements from the government staff,” an official from Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) said.

Identity cards and use of hand sanitisers were made mandatory for those boarding the bus and not more than 25 passengers were allowed in each vehicle. Normal fare was collected for the chartered trips.

