Tamil Nadu

Special buses operated for employees of Tirupattur’s government offices

TNSTC has been instructed to operate one bus each in the morning and evening to Vellore, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri.

As many as six buses for government employees were operated from Tirupattur to Vellore, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri.

“We expect a similar kind of services in the coming days and increase in frequency will be considered, depending on requirements from the government staff,” an official from Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) said.

Identity cards and use of hand sanitisers were made mandatory for those boarding the bus and not more than 25 passengers were allowed in each vehicle. Normal fare was collected for the chartered trips.

TNSTC has been instructed to operate one bus each in the morning and evening to help employees of government offices in Tirupattur commute.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 18, 2020 6:16:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/special-buses-operated-for-employees-of-tirupatturs-government-offices/article31615332.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY