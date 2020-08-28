Special buses for JEE/NEET from Karaikal to Puducherry

Each bus will carry 35 students; fares yet to be decided

The Karaikal district administration has arranged transport for candidates from the enclave appearing for Joint Entrance Examinations (Mains) and National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) at centres in Puducherry, in view of the difficulties faced by students due to the pandemic.

Though e-pass system has been abolished by the Puducherry government, timings of the buses does not suit students who cannot afford to hire private vehicles. Also, the special transport arrangement will help students to directly reach the exam centres.

Buses are to be operated daily from September 1 to 6 for JEE and on September 13 for NEET. Physical distancing norms will be adhered to and a maximum of 35 students would be accommodated in a bus. The Puducherry Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) was prepared to operate buses even with a minimum of 20 students.

The control room (ph: 04368-228801/227704) set up to answer questions about buses has so far received over 100 enquiries, official sources said. The number of buses will be increased accordingly. But the fare has not yet been decided, sources said.

The plan is to operate buses in two slots for candidates appearing for the exam. For students in the first slot, the buses will leave Karaikal bus stand at 3 a.m. and drop the students at the exam centres by 7 a.m. Students in this slot will board the same buses from their respective exam centres for their return journey between 12.30 p.m. and 1.30 p.m. and reach Karaikal bus stand at 4 p.m.

Those in the second slot will begin their journey from Karaikal at 8 a.m. to reach the exam centres between noon and 12.30 p.m. These students will begin their return journey from Puducherry centres from 6.30 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. to reach Karaikal Bus Stand at 10 p.m., District Collector Arjun Sharma said in a press release.