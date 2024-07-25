Special attention given to acquire land for railway projects, says Revenue Minister

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran on Thursday said the State government had given special attention to acquire land for railway projects in Tamil Nadu since 2021 May.

“Tamil Nadu government has acquired 2,443 hectares of land,” he said, responding to Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s statement in the Lok Sabha that implementation of important railway infrastructure projects in Tamil Nadu was held up by delay in land acquisition. The Union Minister was responding to Tiruvallur Lok Sabha member Sashikant Senthil.

Mr. Ramachandran said though the State government had given administrative sanction for 937 hectares of land for the Thoothukudi-Madurai (via Aruppukottai) project, 276 hectares for Thiruvannamalai-Tindivanam new broad gauge line, and 13 hectares for the cargo terminal in Erode, the works had been affected because of the Railways’ failure to allot funds for land acquisition.

He said the Rameshwaram-Dhanukodi new line was given up because of the damage likely to be caused to the environment, and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cancel it.

Mr. Ramachandran said the Transport Secretary and Commissioner of Land Administration were regularly evaluating the progress of land acquisition and discussing issues with the Railway officials. “The Chief Secretary is also holding meetings with District Collectors to accord priority to land acquisition for railway projects,” he said.

