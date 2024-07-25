Special attention to acquisition of land for railway projects, says revenue minister

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran on Thursday said the State government had given special attention to acquire land for the railway projects in Tamil Nadu since 2021 May.

“Tamil Nadu government has acquired 2,443 hectares of land,” he said, responding to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s speech in the Lok Sabha that implementation of important infrastructure projects in Tamil Nadu was held up by delay in land acquisition. The Minister was responding to Tiruvallur Lok Sabha member Sashikant Senthil.

Mr. Ramachandran said though the State government had given administrative sanction for 937 hectares land for the Thoothukud-Madurai via Aruppukottai project; 276 hectares for Thiruvannamalai-Tindivanam new broad gauge line; 13 hectares of land for the cargo terminal in Erode, the works had been affected because of the Railways’ failure to allot fund for land acquisition.

He said the Rameshwaram-Dhanukodi new line was given up because of the damage likely to be caused to the environment, and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cancel it.

Mr. Ramachandran said the secretary of the transport and land administration commissioner were regularly evaluating the progress of land acquisition and discussing issues with the Railway officials. “The Chief Secretary is also holding meetings with district collectors to accord priority to land acquisition for railway projects,” he said.