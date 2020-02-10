Tamil Nadu

Special agri zone’s features to be fine-tuned, says Minister

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s announcement that the Cauvery delta region will be declared a Special Agricultural Zone is expected not only to protect the interests of farmers, but also counter the “narrative of the Opposition parties against the AIADMK”, Agriculture Minister R. Doraikkannu said on Sunday.

Mr. Doraikkannu told The Hindu: “This is a major announcement by the Chief Minister, which will help the farmers in the State. Now, there can be no talk of any Opposition party trying to make this [allowing of projects deemed hazardous in the delta region] a political issue.”

Some of the political parties were attempting to instigate farmers over the issue, he alleged.

Senior officials in the Agriculture Department are expected to coordinate with their counterparts in the Environment and Forests and Law Departments to give final shape to the plan of notifying the delta region as a Special Agricultural Zone.

“The Chief Minister's office is working on various aspects of the project,” Mr. Doraikkannu said. The Environment Department had earlier carried out studies on the possible impact of industrial ventures on the Cauvery delta region.

