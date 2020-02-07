Speakers call for unity against NRC, NPR

Speakers at an event to protest against the implementation of National Register of Citizens, praised students and women for continuing their fight for the right to peaceful co-existence.

While activist Prince Gajendra Babu equated the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to the IS, professor K. Arunan took a dig at actor Rajinikanth and at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not understanding the milieu. The most affected by the NRC would be the poor labourers, he pointed out.

S. Sasikanth Senthil, who received a standing ovation from the audience for resigning his post in the Indian bureaucracy on grounds of principles, explained the difference between NRC and NPR. He said he had been keenly observing the central government’s moves and they showed clear indications of fascism. But the united voice against the NPR and NRC had checked the Modi government’s plans, he said.

Former Madras High Court judge K. Hariparanthaman said the unified voice of the people would prevent divisive forces from succeeding in their plan to destroy the country's unity and diversity.

M. H. Jawahirullah, president of Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam, which organised the event on Thursday, traced the country’s history of freedom struggle and said the nation was now fighting to retain its independence and freedom from militant forces.