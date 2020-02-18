Speaker rejects Stalin’s demand for resolution against CAA

Speaker P. Dhanapal on Monday denied permission to the DMK to move a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the Assembly, as he had already rejected the proposal as per Rule 173 (e) of the Assembly Rules.

He was responding to Opposition leader M.K. Stalin, who wanted the House to take a cue from the States that had already adopted a resolution against the CAA.

When S. Austin (DMK) pointed out that the Rule 173 (e) would not be applicable since the issue was never taken up for discussion, the Speaker reiterated that he had the right to take a decision on the issue and that he had intimated the Opposition leader about his decision through a letter.

Hub of protests

Mr. Stalin said Tamil Nadu had become a hub of [anti-CAA] protests and the government must explain who was responsible for the police action against the women who took part in a protest “in a peaceful manner” in Chennai last Friday.

He said had the Chief Minister or his Cabinet colleagues held talks with the protesters, the problem could not have cropped up.

“I welcome the release of those who were arrested. But the government should withdraw cases against them.”

The DMK had sent to the President a memorandum with two crore signatures against the CAA, Mr. Stalin said.

K.R. Ramasamy (Congress), Muhammed Abubacker (IUML) and Nagapattinam MLA Tamimun Ansari spoke in support of adopting a resolution.