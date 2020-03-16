Speaker of Tamil Nadu Assembly reprimands DMK MLA

Special Correspondent

16 March 2020 16:14 IST

S. Austin was reprimanded for interrupting Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami in the House

Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly P. Dhanapal on Monday reprimanded DMK legislator S. Austin (Kanyakumari) for interrupting Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami in the House. Though the Chair ordered the eviction of the DMK MLA, the decision was eventually put on hold.

Mr. Austin was seen attempting to interrupt Mr. Palaniswami, who was criticising the DMK for making tall promises for winning elections. A visibly angry Chief Minster asked the Speaker not to allow such interruptions any more.

Advertising

Advertising

“When the Leader of the Opposition made his remarks, we patiently listened to him. But when I attempt to speak, you interrupt me. You should remember which party gave you identity. If not for the AIADMK, you would not have an address now,” an agitated Mr. Palaniswami said, leading to ruling party members making angry gestures against the DMK MLA.

While the Speaker warned Mr. Austin against his actions, Leader of the House and AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam insisted on action against the legislator, contending that Mr. Austin had been given warnings several times but in vain. He went on to urge the Chair to evict Mr. Austin from the House.

Though the Speaker ordered the eviction of the DMK MLA, the debate between the CM and DMK president and Leader of the Opposition M.K. Stalin continued.

Meanwhile, House marshals entered the House to evict the MLA but his party colleagues raised their voices to prevent them.

Later, DMK Deputy Floor Leader Duraimurugan appealed to the Chair to drop the action against Mr. Austin. Eventually, Mr. Panneerselvam proposed dropping the action against the DMK MLA, which was accepted by the Speaker. However, the Chair warned the DMK MLA against such actions in the future.