Speaker donates one month’s salary for Sri Lanka relief

Prince Jewellery donated ₹25 lakh

Prince Jewellery donated ₹25 lakh

Tamil Nadu Assembly speaker M. Appavu donated one month’s salary to to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to provide assistance to the people of Sri Lanka.

He handed over the cheque to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

Prince Jewellery also donated ₹25 lakh to the cause. Prince Jewellery Managing Director Prince Jose and directors Joseph Prince and Anthony Prince handed over the cheque to Mr. Stalin.