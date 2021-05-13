Speaker, Deputy Speaker assume charge

CHENNAI

13 May 2021 00:40 IST

Matter of pride that both of them were elected unopposed.

DMK legislators M. Appavu and K. Pitchandi were on Wednesday elected unopposed as Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively of the 16th Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, and they assumed charge in the House.

As per tradition, Leader of the House Duraimurugan and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami escorted the Speaker to the historic chair in the makeshift Assembly at Kalaivanar Arangam on Wallajah Salai, Chennai.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said it was a matter of pride that both of them were elected unopposed. Several Speakers in the past were from the southern districts, and Mr. Appavu too was from the south, he said, expressing hope that he too would leave a legacy for himself. He said DMK members would face opinions with counter-opinions and their actions would not be arrogant but would honour democracy and traditions of the House. “We are humbled by the victory handed to us by the people of Tamil Nadu. We will be humble and disciplined to protect the decorum and democracy of the House. It should not be misconstrued as weakness,” he said. The Speaker should be neutral and remain impartial, he added.

Mr. Duraimurugan thanked the Opposition parties for facilitating the election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker, unopposed. Mr. Palaniswami said the Speaker was for all parties in the House and should remain impartial. Quoting former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai, Mr. Palaniswami said the ruling party and the Opposition parties in the legislature were like two sides of the coin.

Congress’ J.G. Prince (Colachel), PMK’s G.K. Mani (Pennagaram), BJP’s Nainar Nagendran (Tirunelveli), VCK’s Sinthanai Selvan (Kattumannarkoil), MDMK’s T. Sadhan Thirumalai Kumar, CPI’s T. Ramachandran (Thalli), CPI(M)’s V.P. Nagaimaali (Kizhvelur), Manithaneya Makkal Katchi’s M.H. Jawahirullah (Papanasam), E.R. Eswaran (Thiruchencode), Thamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi’s T. Velmurugan, Puratchi Bharatham’s M. Jagan Moorthy (Kilvaithinankuppam) also hailed the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

In his reply, the Speaker said he hoped to live by the expectations of the House and would honour its traditions. He hoped that he will not have to reprimand any member of the House during his tenure in the next five years. The Chair later adjourned the House sine die.