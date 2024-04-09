Speaker declares Vikravandi constituency vacant

April 09, 2024 12:12 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has declared Vikravandi constituency in Villupuram district as vacant following the death of DMK legislator N. Pugazhenthi. An official notification in this regard was issued by Speaker M. Appavu.

According to sources, Pugazhenthi, who was suffering from an ailment, was admitted to a private hospital in the city some time ago. He was discharged on April 5 and attended a public meeting at Vikravandi. However, his health worsened, and he was admitted to the intensive care unit at the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital, where he died the next day.

Hailing from Athiyur Thiruvadi near Sankarapuram, Pugazhenthi started his political career in 1973, and served in various positions in the DMK’s Villupuram district unit. In the 2021 Assembly election, he wrested the Vikravandi seat from the AIADMK.

