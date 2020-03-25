Tamil Nadu

Speaker adjourns House sine die

Tuesday’s session beats 2004 record

The Assembly passed the demands for grants of 27 government departments in a single day on Tuesday, beating the record it achieved in 2004, when the demands for grants of 24 departments were passed. Legislators of the DMK, the Congress and the IUML boycotted the proceedings on the last day of the session.

After all the demands for grants were passed, all Bills introduced in the House earlier during the session were taken up for consideration and eventually passed after a voice vote.After concluding the business for the day, Speaker P. Dhanapal said he had given more time to speak to the Opposition parties than the ruling AIADMK. Later, he adjourned the House sine die.

