SPCSS -TN wants ‘Annihilation of Caste’ included as a subject in school and college curriculum

As a subject, it must consist of four books as main texts — Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s Annihilation of Caste, Castes in India, Periyar’s PenEn Adimai Aanaal, Edwin Arnold’s The Light of Asia. Apart from these, the syllabus should be taught in a graded manner from primary classes to postgraduate courses, says general secretary of the forum

Updated - May 27, 2024 09:06 pm IST

Published - May 27, 2024 09:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The State Platform for Common School System – Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN) on Monday urged the academic bodies in India to include ‘Annhilation of Caste’ as a subject in the school and college curriculum in a gradual manner and appealed to the board of studies of academic institutions to evaluate the students on whether they have inculcated the values and the vision of the Indian Constitution.

Five resolutions were adopted after the conclusion of a seminar — ‘Annihilation of Caste in Curriculum’ — at University of Madras auditorium in Chennai on Monday.

Speaking to The Hindu, P.B. Prince Gajendra Babu, general secretary, said that the subject should include four important books that deals with issues surrounding caste.

“As a subject, it must consist of four books as main texts — Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s Annihilation of Caste, Castes in India, Periyar’s PenEn Adimai Aanaal, Edwin Arnold’s The Light of Asia. Apart from these, the syllabus should be taught in a graded manner from primary classes to postgraduate courses,” he said.

While in lower classes, the students could be taught the importance of ‘National Pledge’, evolution, science and social science. Articles 25 and 26 – which talk about Freedom of Religion and Right to form and establish religious institutions – should be taught with an emphasis on the idea that the division of caste is unscientific and unconstitutional, along with Article 17, which says that untouchability is a punishable offence.

“These should be in the curriculum. The Constitution of India has a vision and it expects every citizen to have some values. There is a contradiction when social values and individual values are different. When a student is evaluated, they must assess whether the students have imbibed the values of the Constitution,” he said.

