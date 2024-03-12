SPC Vice-Chairperson hands over reports to Chief Minister

March 12, 2024 10:52 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST

State Planning Commission Vice-Chairperson J. Jeyaranjan on Tuesday called on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the Secretariat in Chennai and handed over 11 study reports prepared by the Commission.

The reports dealt with the impact of the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme, medical services offered over non communicable diseases under the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme, review and modifications needed in the Tamil Nadu Urban Employment Scheme.

An official release said a report evaluated the efficiency of government schemes in tribal hamlets, while another reviewed the question papers for semester exams for arts, science and engineering colleges in State universities and has suggested modifications.

The other reports were about techniques for overcoming adverse weather conditions, sustainable seaweed farming, management of forest encroachments, among others.

