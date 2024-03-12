ADVERTISEMENT

SPC Vice-Chairperson hands over reports to Chief Minister

March 12, 2024 10:52 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

State Planning Commission Vice-Chairperson J. Jeyaranjan on Tuesday called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the Secretariat in Chennai.

State Planning Commission Vice-Chairperson J. Jeyaranjan on Tuesday called on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the Secretariat in Chennai and handed over 11 study reports prepared by the Commission.

The reports dealt with the impact of the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme, medical services offered over non communicable diseases under the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme, review and modifications needed in the Tamil Nadu Urban Employment Scheme.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

An official release said a report evaluated the efficiency of government schemes in tribal hamlets, while another reviewed the question papers for semester exams for arts, science and engineering colleges in State universities and has suggested modifications.

The other reports were about techniques for overcoming adverse weather conditions, sustainable seaweed farming, management of forest encroachments, among others.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US