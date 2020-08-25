SPB stable, remains on life support, says hospital

Avoid rumour mongering: Charan

Singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam continues to be on ventilator and ECMO support in the intensive care unit, and his current clinical condition is stable, a health bulletin on Monday said.

The singer was admitted to MGM Healthcare after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. The hospital said he is under continuous monitoring by their multidisciplinary clinical team.

In a video message, the veteran singer’s son S.P. Charan gave a clarification in response to rumours about the singer having tested negative for COVID-19.

“Regardless of whether he has tested positive or negative, the status is still the same. Clinically, he is still on life support and stable, fortunately,” he said. Mr. Charan said they were hoping that this stability would help his lungs recover as early as possible.

Stating that he would be sharing health updates after discussions with the medical team, Mr. Charan asked people to refrain from rumour mongering.