SPB stable, on ECMO support

Staff Reporter CHENNAI 27 August 2020 03:08 IST
Updated: 27 August 2020 03:08 IST

Singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam’s condition is stable, and he continues to be on ventilator and ECMO support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), a health bulletin said on Wednesday.

The legendary singer was admitted to MGM Healthcare earlier this month after testing positive for COVID-19. The hospital said that he was conscious and responsive, and continues to be closely monitored by its multidisciplinary team.

His son S.P. Charan, in a video update, said he had met the medical team treating Mr. Balasubrahmanyam and had also seen the singer. “He is doing much better than when I saw him on Monday. The doctors have told me that there is a slight improvement in his lungs,” he said.

Thanking everyone for their prayers and wishes, he said that everyone was positive about Mr. Balasubrahmanyam’s recovery.

