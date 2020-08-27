SPB stable, on ECMO support

CHENNAI

27 August 2020

Singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam’s condition is stable, and he continues to be on ventilator and ECMO support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), a health bulletin said on Wednesday.

The legendary singer was admitted to MGM Healthcare earlier this month after testing positive for COVID-19. The hospital said that he was conscious and responsive, and continues to be closely monitored by its multidisciplinary team.

His son S.P. Charan, in a video update, said he had met the medical team treating Mr. Balasubrahmanyam and had also seen the singer. “He is doing much better than when I saw him on Monday. The doctors have told me that there is a slight improvement in his lungs,” he said.

Thanking everyone for their prayers and wishes, he said that everyone was positive about Mr. Balasubrahmanyam’s recovery.