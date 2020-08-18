SPB remains critical, still on life support

CHENNAI

18 August 2020 00:00 IST

Charan posts video saying father is stable

Singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam, who was hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19, continues to be on life support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), a health bulletin from MGM Healthcare said on Monday.

The hospital said his condition remained critical and that an expert team was closely monitoring his vital parameters.

His son, S.P. Charan, had posted a video with a health update about his father on Sunday, where he expressed hope about his recovery. On Monday, again, Mr. Charan shared a video and said, “Dad is critical, but stable. There are no complications and doctors feel that this is a good sign.” He also thanked everyone for their prayers and wishes for Mr. Balasubrahmanyam’s speedy recovery.

