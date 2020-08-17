SPB on road to getting better, says Charan

Veteran playback singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam, currently on life support after testing positive for COVID-19, is on the road towards getting better, his son and singer-producer S.P. Charan has said.
In a video posted on social media, Mr. Charan said Mr. Balasubrahmanyam was showing some signs of mobility and was breathing a little more comfortably, despite remaining on life support. “His doctors are seeing this as a positive sign. He was able to recognise his doctors, and had even showed them a ‘thumbs up’ sign,” Mr. Charan said. He said the singer had been shifted to an exclusive ICU at MGM Healthcare.
“He is not fully sedated now. Though he can’t talk at the moment, we are confident that he will soon be able to. His recovery might not be immediate, but he is definitely going to heal, recover and get back to us as early as possible,” Mr. Charan said, thanking everyone for their prayers.
Mr. Balasubrahmanyam was admitted to the hospital earlier this month with a ‘mild case’ of COVID-19. But his health deteriorated a few days ago, and he was put on life support. On Saturday, the hospital said he continued to remain on life support, but his condition was stable.
The singer’s wife, Savitri, had also tested positive for COVID-19. Mr. Charan said she was getting better and that they expected her to be discharged from the hospital later this week.
Over the last few days, there has been an outpouring of support for the veteran singer from his fans and members of the film industry.
