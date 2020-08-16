‘SPB on life support but condition stable’

CHENNAI

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar on Saturday visited MGM Healthcare, where playback singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam is being treated for COVID-19.

Dr. Vijayabaskar said he visited the hospital on the advice of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

‘As per protocol’

“I had discussions with the doctors about the kind of treatment given to him. They explained to me in detail the treatment being given. We also spoke to his son S.P.B. Charan,” the Minister said.

“Mr. Balasubrahmanyam is on life support, but his condition is stable. The singer is sedated and is being given treatment as per protocol for COVID-19,” he said.

The singer was admitted to the hospital last week for COVID-19 treatment. On Friday, however, he had to be shifted to the intensive care unit.

He was put on ventilator support, according to a bulletin from the hospital.