SPB like a brother to me, says Yesudas

Singer K.J. Yesudas has said that S.P. Balasubrahmanyam, who died at Chennai on Friday aged 74, was like a brother to him.

“We may not have been born to the same mother, but Goddess Saraswathi was our mother of music,” Mr. Yesudas said. “We therefore lived like true brothers.”

The eminent singer said he would never forget the way SPB addressed him as anna (big brother). “He called me anna from the bottom of his heart,” he said. “Now he has gone away from me.”