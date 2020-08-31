SPB is ‘awake, responsive’

CHENNAI

Popular playback singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam is “fully awake and responsive” and is actively participating in physiotherapy, a health bulletin said on Monday.

He had been hospitalised at MGM Healthcare in August after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The hospital said that he continued to remain on ventilator and ECMO support in the ICU, and his current clinical condition was stable. He is being closely monitored by a multi-disciplinary clinical team.

In a video message, his son S.P. Charan said, “He is doing some physiotherapy to strengthen his muscles since he has been bedridden for so long. There is good improvement to his health condition.”