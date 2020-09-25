Tamil Nadu

SPB extremely critical, says hospital

Singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam’s health has deteriorated in the last 24 hours and he is “extremely critical”, according to a health bulletin issued on Thursday.

Mr. Balasubrahmanyam was hospitalised in August after testing positive for COVID-19. MGM Healthcare, where he has been hospitalised, said he remained on ECMO and other life support.

‘Deteriorating health’

“His condition in the last 24 hours has deteriorated further, warranting maximal life support, and he is extremely critical,” the bulletin said.

A team of experts at the hospital are closely monitoring his health.

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan visited the hospital on Thursday evening and met Mr. Balasubrahmanyam’s family.

Mr. Haasan enquired about the singer’s health.

