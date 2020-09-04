Tamil Nadu

‘SPB continues to show clinical progress’

Singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam continues to show clinical progress. He is conscious and responsive, a health bulletin from MGM Healthcare said on Thursday.

Mr. Balasubrahmanyam was admitted to the hospital in August after testing positive for COVID-19.

Thursday’s bulletin said he continued to remain on ventilator and ECMO support in the Intensive Care Unit. He was being closely monitored by a multidisciplinary clinical team.

S.P. Charan said Thursday marked the fourth day that his father had remained stable, and that he was hoping for more positive developments by the end of the week.

