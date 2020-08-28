SPB continues to be stable, says Charan

CHENNAI

28 August 2020 00:37 IST

Singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam’s health condition continues to remain stable, his son S.P. Charan said on Thursday

In a video message, Mr. Charan said that this was a good sign, and that the veteran singer underwent a session of physiotherapy as well.

“Reports from the hospital have been uneventful, and as they say, no news is good news. My father continues to be healthy and on a positive path to recovery,’ he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The singer was hospitalised at MGM Healthcare, earlier this month, after he tested positive for COVID-19. A health bulletin from the hospital on Wednesday said that he continued to remain on life support, and was conscious and responsive.