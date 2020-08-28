Tamil NaduCHENNAI 28 August 2020 00:37 IST
Comments
SPB continues to be stable, says Charan
Updated: 28 August 2020 00:37 IST
Singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam’s health condition continues to remain stable, his son S.P. Charan said on Thursday
In a video message, Mr. Charan said that this was a good sign, and that the veteran singer underwent a session of physiotherapy as well.
“Reports from the hospital have been uneventful, and as they say, no news is good news. My father continues to be healthy and on a positive path to recovery,’ he said.
The singer was hospitalised at MGM Healthcare, earlier this month, after he tested positive for COVID-19. A health bulletin from the hospital on Wednesday said that he continued to remain on life support, and was conscious and responsive.
More In Tamil Nadu
Read more...