Watch | S.P.B. Charan on S.P. Balasubrahmanyam's health

Chennai

07 September 2020 11:54 IST

A video of Singer and producer S.P. Charan giving updates about his father and legendary singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam's health

Singer and producer S.P. Charan said that his father veteran singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam who is on life support after testing positive for COVID-19 is on the road towards getting better. He also said that there was a lot of effort being put in by his medical team and that the singer was shifted to an exclusive ICU at MGM Healthcare where he had been admitted.

