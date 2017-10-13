Tamil Nadu

Spat among Nadar forummembers

The office-bearers of the Nellai-Thoothukudi Nadar Magamai Paripalana Sangam on Wednesday lodged a complaint against Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peravai A.M. Vikramaraja for “misappropriating ₹13 crore” from schools run by the association. Mr. Vikramaraja is one of the secretaries of the association.

On Thursday, another group of office-bearers led by Mr. Vikramaraja met police officials to lodge a counter complaint.

Printable version | May 5, 2020 12:23:00 PM |

